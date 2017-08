Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A quack-tastic spectacle took place in the Chicago River on August 3. More than 50-thousand rubber duckies raced in the twelfth annual Windy City Rubber Ducky Derby.

The Chicago Department of Transportation says this event is an annual fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Illinois.

People paid five-dollars to quote "adopt" a duck for the race.

Crowds of people came out to cheer on the ducks, with prizes awarded to the owners of the winning ducks.