No suspension for Alabama’s Da’Shawn Hand after DUI arrest

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) – Alabama defensive end Da’Shawn Hand, who was arrested Saturday morning and charged with driving under the influence, won’t be suspended as long as he takes of internal discipline, coach Nick Saban said Thursday.

While Hand was charged with driving under the influence, he wasn’t driving at the time of his arrest.

Hand was reportedly asleep in the driver’s seat of his car, which was parked in a parking lot near campus. The reason he received the DUI charge was because his keys were in the ignition. Under state law, a person doesn’t have to be driving to receive a DUI charge. According to state law, no person that is under the influence “shall be in actual physical control of any vehicle.”

