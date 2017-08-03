× New AT&T certification for Guntersville’s Conners Island Business Park is a tool for job growth

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — AT&T and the City of Guntersville announced a certification that will help bring jobs to Marshall County.

Officials with AT&T, the City of Guntersville, Marshall County and local legislators made the announcement that AT&T certified Conners Island Business Park in Guntersville as Fiber Ready.

“That means that if you want to build a company here the infrastructure for fiber is in place,” explained Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar.

“We’re ready for 21st century businesses. We’re ready for companies that require extensive broadband fiber,” said Marshall County Economic Development Council president Matt Arnold.

Arnold added that’s just about all of them. “Fiber has become what power, water, and sewer were 15 years ago. Companies have to have them. If they don’t have it, they’re not going to locate there.”

Dollar said this certification, from such a known company like AT&T, is a marketing tool to recruit businesses. That means jobs. “This will definitely be an asset to the park. We work to market this park every day. So we think this will definitely be something worth marketing,” Dollar said.

“We’re working a couple of good projects,” Arnold said. “I’d like to see us out here breaking ground soon.”

“AT&T continues to invest in high-speed internet in urban and rural areas all across Alabama using the latest wired and wireless technologies, and, today, we are proud to highlight Connors Island Business Park among the numerous places in Alabama where AT&T’s fiber infrastructure is in place and ready to help community leaders drive job creation,” said AT&T Alabama assistant vice president of external and legislative affairs Mickey Harbin, “Each and every day, our more than 5,300 employees are turning AT&T’s billions of dollars in financial investment into high-speed internet for consumers and businesses across Alabama.”

“Our resources in Alabama are extensive, but if potential investors aren’t aware of the tech infrastructure in place, then we face the potential of missing opportunities. The AT&T Fiber Ready certification helps us tout the existence of our fiber infrastructure and eliminate those missed opportunities,” said State Senator Clay Scofield. “The AT&T Fiber Ready designation is a great economic development tool for us to have in Guntersville and across our great state.”

“AT&T continues to deploy leading-edge technology,” said Dave Hargrove, AT&T director of external and legislative affairs. “Our goal for the AT&T Fiber Ready certification is to help clearly message that Alabama is connected as economic developers and community leaders work to bring new business to our state and drive growth for the ones that already call our communities home.”

The AT&T fiber network provides the bandwidth needed to support data intensive services such as video, collaboration, cloud services and more through products such as Ethernet, Virtual Private Networking, Managed Internet Service and AT&T Business Fiber. Customers can complement their high-speed Internet with network security options and online backup to help protect and virtualize their business-critical information.

AT&T invested more than $1.1 billion dollars in its wireless and wired networks in Alabama over the last several years.