Man with dementia reported missing in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding Roger Dale Jones. The 52-year-old has been missing since last night.

Deputies received a report Wednesday night about a man, who had recently been diagnosed with dementia, who was missing. Deputies have been in the area since the time of the report, but have not yet located Jones.

Jones stands 5’09” tall, weighs 185 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call them at 256-582-2034.