Man facing Capital Murder charges in Madison shooting denied youthful offender status

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Trevor Cantrell, one of the two charged for a deadly shooting in Madison, will be charged as an adult. A Limestone County Judge denied Cantrell’s request for youthful offender status.

Cantrell, 19, faces capital murder charges in the shooting death of Jason West, 18. Decedric Ward, 22, also faces Capital Murder charges in the case.

The shooting happened December 26, 2016 at the Sonic Drive-in on County Line Road in Madison.

According to the criminal complaint, West agreed to buy Xanax from the two men at the Sonic restaurant on County Line Road.

The document goes on to say the pair always intended to rob West, however Ward pulled a gun and shot him shortly after 3:00 p.m. West died a short time later.

No trial date has been set for Trevor Cantrell.