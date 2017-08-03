× Huntsville’s Jay Town confirmed as U.S. Attorney for Alabama’s Northern District

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Senate has voted and approved Madison County Senior Prosecutor Jay Town as the U.S. Attorney for Alabama’s Northern District.

Senator Richard Shelby’s office confirms the vote took place today on the Senate floor.

Town fills the seat that was last held by Joyce White Vance. Vance retired from that role in January.

The Northern District of Alabama encompasses 31 northern Alabama counties, including Huntsville, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Florence and Scottsboro.

In a statement to WHNT News 19, Town says, “I am humbled and honored to continue to serve the great people of Alabama as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District. I am grateful for the special trust and confidence shown me by President Trump, Attorney General Sessions, Senator Shelby, and all of those who supported me throughout this process. I inherit a very capable office and look forward to joining them in doing great things.”

Town has worked for the Madison County District Attorney’s office since 2005. He has handled violent crime and robbery cases and helped implement a Madison County Veterans Court.

Town was also instrumental in drafting a recently passed measure which supporters in the Alabama Legislature say will streamline Alabama’s death penalty appeals process.

One of Town’s most well-known cases includes his role as co-counsel in the prosecution of Benito Albarran, who was convicted in 2008 for the fatal shooting of Huntsville Police Department officer Dan Golden. Albarran received the death penalty for killing Golden.