Florence investigators seek theft suspects

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Shoals Area Crime Stoppers is featuring a crime out of Florence. Two men need to be identified – they’re accused of racking up charges on a stolen credit card.

On Sunday July 9th, the two men visited multiple Walmart’s in Florence. Investigators working the case say they spent several hundred dollars on a stolen credit card.

One of the men can be seen on camera purchasing a Samsung Galaxy phone at the electronics counter.

According to investigators, the men used a silver Ford Focus as their means of transportation.

If you recognize either of these guys help Florence police by identifying them.

Russellville police need help clearing out some arrest warrants.

Clarence Wayne White is wanted on a grand jury indictment in Franklin County for possession of a forged instrument and theft of property.

Russellville police are holding warrants for Alan Michael Abernathy. He is wanted for robbery, assault, and theft of property.

And judging by his picture Jamie Lot Ward may be surprised to find out he has an arrest warrant. Russellville police would like to hand him his warrant for possession of marijuana.

If you know how authorities can track down any of these people we just featured, call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers.

Operators are standing by at (256)386-8685. For those who wish to text, send the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and in the message type your information. Make sure to reference which case you are messaging operators about.

Each contact is kept anonymous and worth a cash reward.