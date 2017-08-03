Florence Fire and Rescue display improvements to training center

FLORENCE, Ala. – Training is important in any line of work, but for first responders it’s essential.

Florence Fire and Rescue has spent the last year upgrading their facilities to allow for better training.

“We never know what we may encounter at any given moment,” stated Fire Chief Jeffrey Perkins with Florence Fire and Rescue.

It’s at facilities like the Florence Fire and Rescue Training Center where first responders learn tactics; tried and true methods also meet new and time saving techniques.

“There are always changes going on in the fire service,” Perkins explained. “You also learn new techniques that can actually cut down time on things.”

Since taking the top spot within the fire department, Chief Perkins has put an emphasis on training.

With upgraded facilities firemen can perform enhanced high angle rescues and search inside confined spaces.

Perkins said the training they do here directly affects how they respond outside the gates.

“We have done a lot of upgrading out here to enhance this facility and there’s a little bit more we have to do or need to do.”

Perkins said the facilities they are training on now are comparable to some of the top departments across the state. His goal is to have the best.

Chief Perkins said some of the upgrades the training facility has gotten were made possible by corporate donations. A sprinkler system for their climbing tower was one of the big improvements.