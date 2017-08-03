× Caught on Camera! Accused dognapper snatches beloved pet from home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Family is family, no matter if they have two legs or four. One local woman is frantically looking for hers after almost a week now.

Cheryl Porter loves her dog Kahlua. She has had him since he was six weeks old and thinks of him as her own child.

But she believes someone took him right from the yard behind her home, while she was inside unaware.

Thanks to a neighbor, Porter said she has the thief on surveillance video snatching Kahlua. Now, she her neighbors will do everything they can to bring “Kahlua” home.

“I think every night he’s probably like, where’s my mommy,” she said.

