Alabama tops preseason Coaches Poll, Auburn ranked 13

University of Alabama (Ben Flanagan/al.com)

We’re 30 days away from college football, and the preseason Amway Coaches Poll is out. Alabama tops the list of the USA Today poll, just as the team did last year.

The Crimson Tide received 49 first place votes in the poll. Alabama opens practice Thursday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.

Ohio State, Florida State, South California and Clemson round out the top five.

Auburn University is ranked 13th on the list and the University of Tennessee just makes it on the list at 24.

The full list:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Florida State
  4. South California
  5. Clemson
  6. Penn State
  7. Washington
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Michigan
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Louisiana State
  13. Auburn
  14. Stanford
  15. Georgia
  16. Florida
  17. Louisville
  18. Miami
  19. Kansas State
  20. West Virginia
  21. South Florida
  22. Virginia Tech
  23. Texas
  24. Tennessee
  25. Utah