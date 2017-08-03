× Alabama tops preseason Coaches Poll, Auburn ranked 13

We’re 30 days away from college football, and the preseason Amway Coaches Poll is out. Alabama tops the list of the USA Today poll, just as the team did last year.

The Crimson Tide received 49 first place votes in the poll. Alabama opens practice Thursday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.

Ohio State, Florida State, South California and Clemson round out the top five.

Auburn University is ranked 13th on the list and the University of Tennessee just makes it on the list at 24.

The full list: