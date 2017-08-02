YOUR PHOTOS: Isolated storms knock down trees, produce minor flooding in Florence and Muscle Shoals

Heavy rain and gusty winds over the Florence and Muscle Shoals area knocked down a few trees and produced very heavy rain in a short amount of time.

According to Lauderdale County Emergency Managers, a tree fell on a house on Foy Avenue in Florence; the tree split in half and damaged part of the house. A large branch was also reported down on a car in north Florence.

Wind gusts as high as 31 mph were reported near Helton Drive and Cox Creek Parkway in north Florence. Dime-size hail was also reported in the area.

As much as one-and-a-half inches of rain fell in western portions of Muscle Shoals as well as north Florence, but the regional airport (which is an official climate reporting site) only received 0.03 inches of rain Wednesday afternoon. Nevertheless, emergency managers reported a stalled vehicle stuck in floodwaters at Helton Drive and Bradshaw Drive.

4:41pm CT: Radar estimates showing 1.5" downpours in Florence, but very little at the #Shoals airport #ValleyWx pic.twitter.com/iWdycg76tL — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) August 2, 2017

