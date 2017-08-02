× Plans move forward to bring bike lanes to downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville leaders say people have overwhelmingly asked for walkability and easy bike access downtown, and the city is ready to deliver. Plans are moving forward and the initial stages of creating bike lanes on downtown streets will soon begin.

Bike riders tell us this is one of the biggest steps the city could take right now. They want to feel safe riding on downtown streets, and today city leaders told them that they will soon have a designated place to ride.

Standing room only at a public meeting on Wednesday was proof to Huntsville City planners that “There’s a lot of folks who care about bicycling in Huntsville and I think the turnout definitely bears it out,” said Dennis Madsen, Director of Urban and Long Range Planning.

