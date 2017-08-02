Paint Rock Valley is adding a place based learning curriculum and STEM for students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINT ROCK VALLEY, Ala. - Paint Rock Valley went through several challenges this year, including the debate of closing the school for good. After much discussion and a school board vote, the school remained open.

Teachers and staff are preparing diligently for the new year at Paint Rock Valley School. "We're just excited about the new year, the upcoming year and the prospect of doing things differently and getting kids outside of the classrooms," says Principal Kevin, McBride.

The school is revamping the curriculum and starting a new place based learning system. "A curriculum centered around place based learning which would basically be the students using our resources here in the community to help them learn," says Principal McBridge.

The place based curriculum will be applied to every subject area. STEM is another new focus for the school. "I have a bachelor's degree in physics, a master's degree in biology, and a PHD in biotechnology science in engineering," says Dr. Michael Muratet.

With help from people in the community like Dr. Michael Muratet lending their experiences, they hope to provide other outlets for students. "I've been working on getting a teaching credential, so I'll be able to teach here in a couple of weeks when the students come back. We hope to offer AP physics, AP biology. Next year we hope to offer introduction to biotechnology."

The goal is to attract students that want a good STEM education. "We want to teach our students those skills so that they'll be prepared when they leave the school to go into the work force and take a technical job or to go on to college," says Dr. Muratet.

They hope the new place based curriculum will greatly benefit students and hopefully draw in others.