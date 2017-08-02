No Kill Huntsville and South Memorial Veterinary Services Extends Chipathon Special

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you weren’t able to take part in July’s Chipathon special it’s not too late. No Kill Huntsville along with South Memorial Veterinary Services have decided to extend their special through the month of August.

According to No Kill Huntsville, one out of every three pets goes missing every year. Ninety percent of them never make it home. They believe the Chipathon will greatly increase the ‘return to owner rate.’ The microchip is a small vial implanted under the animal’s skin which can be scanned if the pet gets lost.

South Memorial Veterinary Services is offering to microchip pets for $20. Owners must be able to prove their pet’s rabies vaccination is current to get their pet chipped.

South Memorial Veterinary Services is located inside the Pet Depot at 10008 Memorial Parkway SW. Microchip services are available by appointment or on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

According to the agency, 160 pets were microchipped during the special in July. They would like to have a total of 500 pets chipped during this event to help reduce the number of animals entering Huntsville Animal Services.