Huntsville City School District addresses bus tracker app issues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Several Huntsville City Schools parents reached out to WHNT claiming the bus tracker app wasn't working for the first day of school.

However, the school district says there may be a quick solution to the issue.

"The first thing we want to do is make sure they are using the 10 digit SS ID number, because that's what will give them access to their child's records with the Durham bus tracker," said Huntsville City School Spokesman, Keith Ward.

Ward said there's also another step parents need to take to ensure the app works properly.

"They need to make sure that they have registered their child as a bus rider. Even if they may just take a morning bus or an afternoon bus, or may just ride occasionally," said Ward.

As for late buses, the school district doesn't expect that to be an issue.

"The first few days everyone is getting acclimated to a new routine. Typically all of us get into a summer pattern, and when we shift back you've got school zones that are enforced, and got traffic patterns and it takes a little bit of time for everyone to get used to that," explained Ward.

If that doesn't fix your issues, the school district wants you to contact them directly.

There's a comment form on the Huntsville City Schools website that you can access by clicking here.