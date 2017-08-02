Hundreds of jobs, $139 million investment planned in Morgan County by major companies

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – ULA, Dynetics, and Wolverine Tube are all planning to invest at least $139 million combined in Morgan County, which would create 265 new jobs.

The companies presented their proposed investment plans to the Decatur Industrial Development Board on Wednesday, where they received approval for tax abatement to support the plans.

Wolverine Tube outlined their plans to build and operate a $16 million dollar aluminum manufacturing facility starting this month. The plant is projected to create 250 jobs within three years.

United Launch Alliance’s proposed project requires capital investments for new tech and infrastructure for the new Vulcan thrust production. ULA will be investing $115 million dollars, and securing the employment of 620 people.

Dynetics plans to construct the second building of an aerospace structures complex next to ULA to the tune of $7.4 million, and add 15 new jobs in one year.

State Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), who also chairs the Morgan County Economic Development Association, said in a release, “Morgan County continues to attract new investments and jobs from both the aerospace and metals sector. We appreciate each company looking to spend their generous capital dollars in Morgan County to create and retain jobs in our community.”

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling was also “pleased to have world-class companies continue to invest in Decatur, Morgan County. These new investments and job creation continue to expand our aerospace footprint and renew old friendships.”

“We are very proud to see these companies investing in Morgan County. We have a great workforce for these companies to choose from. We are here to support them along the way,” added the Chairman of the Morgan County Commission, Ray Long.