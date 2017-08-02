× High schools in Huntsville adopt “modified block scheduling

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – All high school students in Huntsville are getting the same amount of class time this year. A new schedule format is making this possible.

Huntsville City schools is introducing the modified block schedule to all high schools this year.

“It’ll add approximately a class period of 90 minutes in any one time frame.”

It means students have certain classes on “A” days and a separate schedule for “B” days, similar to how college schedules work.

“So, you alternate back and forth.”

The modified block schedule means more instructional time for teachers and more credits for the students, above the state standard.

“It certainly is beneficial because they can spend more time in the classroom on a particular lesson or a particular activity.”

The new scheduling can also build stronger ties between all high schools in the district.

“It keeps unity so if you want to be able to collaborate and share, certainly, if everyone is on the same schedule like that, it gives them the ability to do that.”