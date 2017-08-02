Great White Productions is holding a concert series in historical Fort Payne buildings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT PAYNE, Ala. - A special concert series is coming to Fort Payne. Organizers hope to incorporate the city's rich musical roots and its historic buildings.

The Big Mill in Fort Payne is a place that Jeff White visits often. "They've had concerts here. They've had events here. They still use it for events and things like that, but I'm going to say this is really under utilized."

With his background in TV and music, the founder of Great White Productions came up with an idea. "Everyone when they come in they just think wow what a great room what a cool vibe," says White.

The idea of a concert series was born. "We thought for our first show here, we would have someone who really knew what this area of the country was all about."

The first concert will feature the band "The Dozens" from the Muscle Shoals area. "Then we have a young man locally, which is part of the formula that we're working with, he's from Attalla, Keegan Bost."

All acts are performing original music. Organizers hope the concerts will revitalize the music scene, as well as the city's history.

"You know the passion is to use these old buildings and to help the events in the building to help the events in these buildings help pay for their maintenance and upkeep so they'll be preserved for the future," says White.

The first concert at The Big Mill will be August 5th. The doors will open at 7 p.m. Click here to order tickets for the event.