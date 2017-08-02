× Earthquake detected just outside Scottsboro, 1.8 magnitude event

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – An earthquake was detected near Scottsboro at 7:50pm Tuesday night by the US Geological Survey. It was only a 1.8 magnitude event, which the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (EMA) says is “not associated with structural damage.”

The Alabama EMA also noted, “This region has faults, and a history of small earthquakes.”

The USGS has no reports of people actually feeling the earthquake.

The depth of the quake, as determined by the USGS, was about five-and-a-half miles underground.

The actual epicenter is located in the area of July Mountain, approximately three miles southwest of Scottsboro.