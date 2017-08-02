Brooks won’t commit to step aside for Sessions in event of Senate primary win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - After calling on Republican U.S. Senate candidates to step aside for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-5th) hasn't fully committed to the idea.

Brooks promised he would drop out of the Alabama Senate race under the condition that his opponents would also quit.

His reasoning is to clear the way for current U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to take his Senate seat back.

The proposal comes after President Donald Trump criticized Sessions on Twitter.

We asked Brooks if he would move aside for Sessions if he became the Republican nominee after the special election primary.

"Well that's a hypothetical that's not going to happen. All the polling data indicates that there will be a run off. So, we will deal with that issue if that happens. But I'll be astounded if there is not a run off with two people and have to battle it out going into September 26," said Brooks.

Voters will go to the polls for the primary election on August 15.

The special election is set for December 12.