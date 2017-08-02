250,000 glittery iPhone cases recalled, liquid inside could cause chemical burn

The liquid inside the case can cause a chemical burn or skin irritation. That complaint from 24 consumers is what has caused MixBin Electronics to recall 263,000 liquid glitter iPhone cases.

The Chinese-based company sold the cases globally, online and in stores. They were sold at Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria’s Secret stores nationwide and online from October 2015 through June 2017 for between $15 and $65.

The cases contain an unidentified liquid that can spill if the cases crack or break.

If you have one of the recalled cases, you should stop using it immediately and contact MixBin Electronics for a full refund. The following slide show contains information on where each case was sold as well as the model numbers and UPC codes.

MixBin Electronics toll-free at 855-215-4935 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://phonecaserecall.expertinquiry.com/ or www.getmixbin.com for more information.