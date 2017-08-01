‘Unsettled’ weather pattern developing: daily downpours return

June and July were very wet. The drought finally ended. Most everyone begged for a few dry days, and we finally got them. Then it got hot, and we wanted rain again. The summer season rarely gives us rain right when we want it; we often go through periods of dry, hot weather followed by what I like to call ‘unsettled’ patterns with daily doses of (sometimes heavy) rain and thunderstorms.

July 2017 Alabama Rainfall: Flash flooding for isolated spots, most with lesser amounts. The nature of tropical summer convection. #alwx pic.twitter.com/MIrwKss5KO — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) August 1, 2017

Summertime storms can bring some of the worst weather you’ll experience in a calendar year: flash flooding, intense lightning and strong wind gusts.

That kind of pattern looks to be on the horizon for us again starting with this Friday’s cold front. A round of showers and isolated, locally-heavy thunderstorms. Drier air clears us out for a while on Saturday, but more rain develops especially south of the Huntsville area on Sunday; that kicks off a 7-day period of better-than-average rain chances.

August is historically a dry month around here; climatology tells us it’s the second-driest of the year averaging 3.61″ over the past 30 years.

So how much rain can you look forward to?

If the last few runs of the GFS guidance are even close, we’ll get enough rain to cover ‘average’ plus some just through the end of next week!

That’s model guidance; it shows very specific information, but it’s far from a specific forecast for rainfall in a single point. It’s one of many possibilities, but this is a good way to show what the potential rainfall looks like over the next 10 days!

