TONIGHT: Meet officers, neighbors at National Night Out

DECATUR, Ala - Tuesday night, Decatur Police host an event that gets you out of the house and building bridges.

"National Night Out is an opportunity for neighborhoods to get to know the neighbors, the officers and first responders that work in their zones and areas of town and start building some relationships," explained Lt. Proncey Robertson with Decatur PD.

Each location has different activities including sidewalk chalk art, an 'identify the burglar' contest, a fake kidnapping, as well as a number of other games and give-a-ways, complete with homemade ice cream.

Officials explain it can be a first step in keeping the community safer.

It's also a crime prevention tool," said Safety Education Officer Heather Atchley. "It's a way to start a neighborhood watch or revamp your neighborhood watch, while the zone officers are there, talk to them about that and we’ll se if we can get a neighborhood watch started up for you."

The event is taking place at three different locations:

Health Connect America

801 Church St, NE – parking lot

2pm-5pm

Community Action Partnership of North Alabama

1909 Central Pkwy, SW

4pm-6pm

707 Vernon St, SW Block Party

6pm-8pm