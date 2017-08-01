× One man in the hospital after single vehicle wreck on Highway 72

ATHENS, Ala. – One man is in the hospital this morning, after wrecking in a construction zone on Highway 72. It happened around 11:00 Monday night, just west of Interstate 65.

According to Athens police, the driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound, when he sped into a construction zone and slammed into one of the construction vehicles.

The driver had to be cut from the SUV and was flown to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 72 had to be shut down for over an hour to clear the scene.

