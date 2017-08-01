Nearly 5,000 pounds of beef recalled due to foreign matter contamination

WASHINGTON D.C. – JBS USA, Inc., a Lenoir, N.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 4,922 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

This is a class 3 recall, which FSIS’s website describes as, “A situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.”

The ground chuck beef items were produced on July 15, 2017.

The recall includes a 2-lb. black Styrofoam plastic wrapped trays containing ground beef labeled, “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF GROUND CHUCK 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with a production date 7/15/17 and case code 541640.

The problem was discovered on July 29, when JBS USA was made aware of foreign materials, specifically shredded pieces of Styrofoam packaging, in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.