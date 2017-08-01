It’s Back to School time in the TN Valley! Share your pics with us

The supplies are bought, the backpack is packed, and the outfit is clean and ready to go…well for some families. Ready or not, it’s time to head back to school in the Tennessee Valley.

We know you’re going to be busy, but hope you can take a minute to snap a picture on that first day back to share with the WHNT News 19 crew. We’d like to air some of your photos to celebrate your child as they embark on their next steps.

We will also put together a slide show to feature as many students as we can from across the Tennessee Valley.

You can share your photos by uploading them using the form below. You can also share them with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Worried about the weather for their first day back? Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast.

See the full list of school start dates here.