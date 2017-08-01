× Huntsville Police arrest mom found passed out in hot car with baby

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have arrested and charged a mother after a bystander found her passed out in a hot car with her infant. It happened Sunday morning at the Kroger grocery store on Oakwood Avenue.

Lt. Stacy Bates with the Huntsville Police Department says Ashley Cantrell has been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence-reckless endangerment. He says the baby involved in the case is expected to be fine.

Huntsville Police and the Department of Human Resources are still investigating the case.