Girl Scout Troop is collection donations to expand Scottsboro Dog Park

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Two Scottsboro Girl Scouts are looking to make a huge improvement in their community. The goal is to enhance the city's dog park, but they need a little help to help make the changes. "We both have dogs and we noticed that there's not really anything to do here," says Selena Necklaus.

Scottsboro's dog park is made of up benches and tables, but Troop 10001 are working to change all that. Selena Necklaus is going to work on the smaller area of the dog park. "I'm adding here an A frame thing that the dogs can climb on and then a tire tunnel."

Gracie Zech is going to tackle the larger area. "I'm going to be putting in a tether tug and a leash holder." After speaking with the city council, they were able to get the project approved.

Donation cans are set up around the city for the project. "We have one set up at each vet and then one at the Daily Sentinel and they can just donate some money," says Gracie Zech.

The goal is to raise at least $500 dollars for all of the materials. "We're both really good recyclers and we thought that we could do it out of recycled materials," says Necklaus.

Selena and Gracie will be building the added play sets by hand. They hope to have them finished at the end of September. If you would like to donate to the renovations, donation cans are located at both veterinarians in Scottsboro, the Scottsboro/Jackson County Animal Shelter, and the Daily Sentinel.