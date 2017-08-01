Fort Payne city school system is in support of raising the sales tax in the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT PAYNE, Ala. - When it comes to education, funding is often a concern. "The school system is kind of the heart of the community. We strive to have one of the best school systems in the state," says Jimmy Durham, president of the school board.

The Fort Payne City School System is looking forward to the possibility of the penny tax. "We've been looking for sources of funds so we can build a new school. We have already acquired the property," explained Durham.

They're hoping the increase in the sales tax is the answer. "We're working with the city council and the mayor to put together a package that will allow us to build a new school." Durham says overcrowding is an issue, especially in the 3rd - 5th grade classrooms.

"You know we continue to grow and grow and grow in our system, and it varies from year to year what school has the need. Right now, we definitely have a need for new classrooms in the third through fifth grade."

With funding short, they say you can only cut so much here and there. The tax will benefit more than just education. "Much needed road work, infrastructure and other quality of life projects," says Durham. The city council is still in discussion over the one percent sales tax increase.