First Day Forecast: hot, more humid, isolated showers

Wednesday marks the first day of classes for Huntsville City Schools and Madison County Schools. We start out dry early, but the chance of rain stands at 10% between lunchtime and 3pm with a high temperature around 90ºF. Slightly higher humidity makes the ‘feels like’ temp go up a few degrees (around 91-93ºF).

Thursday’s chance of rain is a little higher southeast of the Huntsville area, but we all have a good chance of at least some rain Friday with an approaching cold front.

Friday’s front: The cold front moving into the Valley Friday brings another good chance of rain, but it won’t be as heavy (or substantial) as last week’s big-time downpours.

The chance of any one spot in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee getting more than 0.10” of rainfall comes in around 50%: not guaranteed rain, but it’s the best we have for a while.

Rain may impact the first day of the Main Street Music Festival in Downtown Albertville; however, the scattered, uneven nature of the showers and storms means it may rain a little here and there instead of being a complete wash-out of an event.

