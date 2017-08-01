× Fire prompts evacuation at Huntsville business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A fire forced an evacuation at a Huntsville business on Tuesday afternoon.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue Captain Frank McKenzie says lithium batteries caught fire at Sanmina on Memorial Parkway near the intersection of Green Cove Road.

The incident prompted an evacuation. Captain McKenzie says no one was injured. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

