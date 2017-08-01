× Drivers encouraged to use extra caution around new Grissom High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tomorrow is back to school day in Huntsville, and that means more traffic on city streets. No where will that be more apparent than at the intersection of Huntsville’s Memorial Parkway and Weatherly Road.

That intersection will handle traffic to the new Grissom High School, and that’s why drivers need to be careful.

Grissom High School is a sight for sore eyes. The brand new building opens for students on Wednesday morning. It’s exciting but for drivers there are things to think about.

“We’ve got a new school in a new location which means we are going to have additional new school zones and new traffic patterns,” Keith Ward, Huntsville City Schools’ spokesperson, said.

Grissom is now located on Haysland Road, an area that has school zones for the first time.

“If it’s a school bus, if they’re parents that are driving to drop their students off, or there is foot traffic, those are all the things that people need to be aware of,” Ward said.

“Twenty-five miles per hour is the speed limit,” Lt. Stacy Bates said. “We do have a very strict enforcement policy, especially the first few weeks of school til we can get everyone back in the routine of remembering, ‘okay, school’s back in session, there are kids crossing the street.'”

Whether your travels take you around this area of south Memorial Parkway, or any other part of Huntsville, just remember school is back in session.