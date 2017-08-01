Derrick Henry continues to make strides in year two with Titans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tn. (AL.com)- Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray considers Derrick Henry the best backup he's had in his six NFL seasons.

"I would say every year I've had, really even in Dallas, I would always try to stay (on the field) longer because I didn't trust the second-string guy or maybe the third-string guy to come in," Murray said on Friday, the day the Titans reported for training camp. "Have a complete dropoff.

"But for him, I know I can - boom - hey, give me a breather. I know he'll pick up the slack and do well for us. So that definitely helps me mentally."

