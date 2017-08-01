× Child endangerment a concern as drug use rises in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Child endangerment is child endangerment, whether it’s a hot car, an overdose, or some other reason. Children often get caught in the middle of situations involving their parents.

When asked if he’s concerned about children’s role in the growing drug use in Madison County, Huntsville Police Lt. Stacy Bates said yes.

“We are, that’s always something we’re thinking about. That’s always something that’s going to be on our mind when we are seeing the increases in overdoses that we have,” he said.

Lt. Bates said their biggest concern right now is heroin. That’s where most overdoses are coming from.

“We’re seeing probably at least double in the number of overdoses. We went from averaging about three a week county-wide, to now according to HEMSI statistics, we’re averaging anywhere from 5 to 7 a week in overdoses,” he explained.

When children are in the picture, the stakes get higher.

“It’s not just affecting that person. If they’re pregnant, it affects that unborn child but it also affects their other family members. It makes it that much more important that we work as a community to stop some of these problems,” said Lt. Bates.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child, Lt. Bates said don’t be afraid to reach out for help.