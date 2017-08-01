Authorities issue Emergency Missing Child Alert for missing 3-year-old

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl and the 28-year-old woman she was last seen with.

Skyi Nevah Wood described as a 3-year-old white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and purple dress with silver shoes.

Authorities say she was last seen in Attalla, Ala. with 28-year-old Amber Nichol Byers.

Byers is described as a white female, 5′ tall, and weighs 125 lbs. They were last seen on Cleveland Avenue in Attalla, travelling east in a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe or Suburban at 9:20 p.m. on July 27.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Skyi Nevah Wood and Amber Nichol Byers, please contact the Attalla Police Department at (256) 538-7837 or call your local law enforcement office.