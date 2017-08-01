Auburn senior Jason Smith moves from offense to defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- Jason Smith has changed positions.

The Auburn senior is listed at defensive back on the latest fall roster with jersey No. 25 and he worked as the fourth safety during the early periods of Monday's practice, Auburn's first of fall camp.

"That's a move that he's been really wanting to do, even during the summer," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "... He talked to some of our defensive coaches during the summer and he was actually doing some defensive drills, I heard, with Tray Matthews and all that. That's an area in safety that we can use a little bit more depth. He's a veteran guy. He understands offenses, and he's old enough and mature enough that I think he will come in there and really help that group.

