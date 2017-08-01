× Albertville Police officers will teach a free self-defense class for women August 19

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Officers with the Albertville Police Department are planning a self-defense class geared toward women.

“It’s an unarmed self-defense class for women, to teach women how protect themselves, be aware of their environment, just staying safe,” said Chief Jamie Smith.

It’s free. The class is Saturday, August 19, at Albertville High School’s South Hall. It will run from eight to five and only females are allowed to participate. You have to be 16 or older to attend. The focus is to teach women to be prepared and alert for potentially dangerous situations, how to recognize them, and how to defend themselves.

Seats in the class are limited, but there are some spaces left. The class is open to any woman who wants to come. You can call the department during normal business hours Monday through Friday to sign up.

“It’s another thing we do to try to build community relations and to keep the public informed,” Smith said.