× A Periodic Table app that’s next level

Are you a science student who needs a little help mastering the elements? Or maybe you’re a parent with an aspiring young biochemist at home?

Either way, you’ll love the Periodic Table app from the Royal Society of Chemistry. The app is free for Apple and Android devices, and incorporates everything from podcasts to videos to help you learn about the elements.

The app offers different levels of information and data, to guide both the novice and an experienced Chemistry student. In addition to basic details about the elements, the app also includes contextual information about how elements behave, and are used, in our environment.

Here are just a few of the app’s suggested features:

• See elements in their natural state and real-life applications

• Check out podcasts and videos

• Use our interactive slider to see how elements change state as temperature increases, or explore the discovery of the elements through history

• Customize your app to see only what interests you

• Use our simple table for quick access to data – like sorting elements in order of increasing density