7,000 fatal doses of Fentanyl taken off the streets of Birmingham suburb

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. – Thousands of fatal doses taken off the streets. That’s what the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Pelham Police Department say they have accomplished with their latest drug bust.

The Pelham Police Department makes it clear on the station Facebook page: “Drug dealers/traffickers aren’t welcome in Pelham.”

The two agencies worked together to seize 14 grams of Fentanyl, heroin, ecstasy, illegal Xanax, Loratabs, Somas and other illegal prescription drugs. The drug agents also point out that less than 2 milligrams of Fentanyl can be fatal; meaning the 14 grams totals more than 7,000 fatal doses.