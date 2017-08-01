6th Annual Restaurant Week starting August 11!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For 6 years, the Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitor's Bureau has taken a bite out of one week of the year and dedicated it to Rocket city restaurants, food trucks and specialty shops.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our locally owned and operated dining scene, to get them out to try something new," says Pam Williams, Restaurant Week Coordinator for the CBV.

While also showing the diversity of the eateries, from Italian to Korean. "I think that our diversity and variety reflects our community as a whole," says Williams.

More than 60 groups are participating in the daily lunch and dinner specials. "It allows people to try something they were quite sure about."

At an affordable rate - with set price points in place.

But this year, you can expect a Huntsville staple added to the list.

"I have 5 breweries that will be brewing up a special beer."

Which will go great with a slice of pizza.

The theme of Huntsville Restaurant Week is 'Ten Tasty Days of Deals,' referencing the specially priced menu options provided by participating restaurants as part of the event. Lunch specials include fixed-price selections at $10 or $15 featuring two courses. Dinner specials include selections at $10, $20, $30, and $40 with three courses.

Restaurants may choose to offer one or any combination of the above specials.

Exclusive to Huntsville Restaurant Week, a ‘Bonus Bites’ category is also featured to include those establishments that do not offer a traditional lunch or dinner but do offer breakfast, desserts, appetizers or small bites exclusively.

The Huntsville Restaurant Week will go from August 11-20.

For a list of participating restaurants and their specials, visit huntsville.org/restaurantweek.