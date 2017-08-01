× 2 wrecks impacting EB traffic on I-565, SB traffic on I-65

Two separate wrecks have traffic at a standstill in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 and the eastbound lanes of Interstate 565. It’s all happening near the I-565/65 interchange.

State Troopers with the Decatur Trooper Post tell us there is a wreck in the southbound lanes of I-65 north of the interchange involving a tractor trailer and a car. There are injuries involved in this wreck.

The troopers also tell us that Huntsville Police are working on a wreck on I-565 near Mooresville Road. The right lane is the only lane open at this time.