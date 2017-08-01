× 16-year-old leads Huntsville police on slow speed chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Around 1:30 Tuesday morning, Huntsville police attempted to pull over a white Impala for a missing license plate. It happened near Johnson and Leeman Ferry Road.

When the driver decided not to stop, he led police on 20 mph chase down the access road of the parkway to Golf Road.

Police finally used a rolling road block to stop the car.

The 16-year-old driver to police he was trying to get to his mother’s house.

Police say it is undetermined what charges the young driver may face.

