You Ain’t Nothing but a Hound Dog! Elvis 1956 is coming to the VBC on August 5

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The legendary Elvis Presley will soon return to the Tennessee Valley, sort of. Get "Ready Teddy" to attend a fundraising event benefiting the American Cancer Society Relay for Life!

Elvis 1956 featuring Cody Slaughter & the Hillbilly Kats will bring the rock star's music to life once again on August 5, at the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the VBC.

Be "First in Line" for the show starting at 6 p.m. with a pre-show by special guest Southern Halo. They will be "Playing for Keeps" during the main show starting at 7:30 p.m.

"Don't Be Cruel," get your tickets today! Tickets are available for $40 - $60 at the VBC Box Office, Ticketmaster, or by phone at 800-745-3000 and all Ticketmaster outlets.

If you purchase tickets during the month July, you can save $10 off your ticket price with the code ACS.