Valley Christmas Tree optimistic about tree growth, appearance thanks to 2017 rainfall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – We can’t let this year’s abundant rainfall dampen our mood because it will eventually help with holiday cheer. Last year’s drought made some trees look like they belong on the annual Charlie Brown Christmas Special. But, the trees should be perfect for your living room this year.

“The trees will probably maintain more needles so that they’ll be fuller and thicker this year than last year,” George Brown, Owner of Valley Christmas Tree Plantation, said.

That’s good news compared to the drought conditions that impacted his 2016 crop.

“We’ve mowed more this year so far than we probably did all last year put together,” Brown said.

Brown has mowed the ground and manicured the trees on his plantation for 42 years.

“Both my wife and I do 100% of the work out here,” Brown explained.

The retiree is tired, and he’s looking forward to creating new Christmas memories soon.

“A crop will take 6 to 10 years so we’re talking about being here another 4 to 5 years,” Brown said.

Brown expressed his love for the job, but said it is a hard way to make a living.

“This is a heck of a retirement job,” Brown joked. “It’s manual labor, full-time.”

But, until the final tree is sold, Brown will keep his spirits up, rain or shine. He said he planted trees for the last time, three years ago. Brown explained Valley Christmas Tree will sell fewer and fewer trees as time marches on.