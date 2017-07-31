× Shooting in DeKalb County under investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A shooting in DeKalb County is under investigation.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris confirmed that a man was shot during an altercation on July 30.

DeKalb County Deputies, Crossville Police, and Geraldine Police responded to a call of an unwanted guest and shots fired on Road 926 in the Kilpatrick community.

Authorities say that two men were involved in an altercation involving a struggle with a firearm. The firearm discharged, striking one of the men in the lower part of the body.

The man was taken by DeKalb Ambulance Service to Marshall Medical South for treatment of his injuries. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

At this time, Sheriff Harris said that no arrest or charges have been filed due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Chief Deputy Edmondson says “Thank you to the Deputies, Crossville Police, and Geraldine Police for their prompt arrival and for their assistance. With this being an open case we will be questioning the individuals that were witnesses at the scene so we can make the proper arrest if needed.”