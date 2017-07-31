× One person in serious condition after a shooting in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – One man is in the hospital this morning, after driving 25 miles from Athens to Huntsville with a gunshot wound.

Around 10:30 Sunday night, Huntsville police were called to Boxwood Court, where they found a man shot once in the stomach.

The victim tells police he was shot at an apartment complex in Athens. He drove past two hospitals on the way to a friend’s house.

He was rushed to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

Athens officers went to the hospital to interview the victim, and get a better idea as to who may have shot him.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call the Athens Police Department.

