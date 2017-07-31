× One person dead after single vehicle wreck in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police are investigating a fatal wreck this morning. It happened around 11:30 Sunday night on Shelton Road, just north of Madison Boulevard.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found a male driver who had died from his injuries.

According to firefighters, the man was traveling east on Shelton Road, when his pickup truck left the road, hit a tree and landed in a ditch.

Shelton Road was blocked off for several hours while police investigated.

The name of the driver has not been released.

