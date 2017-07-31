New details in arrest of Alabama defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - A new report sheds more light on the DUI arrest of Alabama defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand.

The senior was not driving at the time police made contact, TideSports.com reported, but was sleeping at the wheel of the car with the keys in the ignition. Hand was arrested Saturday morning and charged with driving under the influence.

AL.com requested the police report from the university police department, which referred the inquiry to the school's media relations office. It responded late Monday afternoon with a report stating the time of arrest was 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the 1100 block of University Blvd -- just off the Strip near campus and a few blocks from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

To continue reading click here.