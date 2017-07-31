Meteorologist Jake Reed leaves WHNT to further his education

Jake Reed has said goodbye to the Tennessee Valley after spending three years as a WHNT News 19 meteorologist. He’s not going far…just down the road to Tuscaloosa.

Jake will continue his education by getting his Master’s Degree at the University of Alabama. He’ll also have the opportunity to be a Graduate Teaching Assistant, which will help fulfill Jake’s love of teaching.

In a note Jake shared on his Facebook page, Jake calls north Alabama an “extremely special place with a lot of truly good people.”

Jake will be greatly missed in the WHNT News 19 newsroom. But he says he will keep his Facebook page active. He plans to post weather and science-related content from time to time.