Madison Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old female last seen in the Stone Crest subdivision.

Authorities describe the juvenile as white female with sandy blond hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’7″ tall, and weighs 115 lbs.

She was last seen wearing blue shorts and maroon t-shirt with a walking boot on her left leg.

If you have any information on a female matching this description, contact the Madison Police Department at 256-722-7190